Auckland's biggest laser light show planned

Auckland could get its biggest laser light show ever as part of the opening ceremony of the World Masters Games.

The games, the world's largest multi-sport event, will bring 25,000 athletes from 100 countries to Auckland from April 21 - 30. Organisers want the event, held every four years, to start with a spectacular opening ceremony.

But members of the public who want to be there have to register as a non-playing official or supporter and buy one of three official participation packages. These range from $145 - $625 and registrations close on Friday.

The ceremony is being paid for from the games budget which totals $35.85 million. The Government has contributed $11m while Auckland Council, through Auckland Tourism Events and Economic Development, has provided $11.75m. The rest comes from registration fees and commercial sponsorship.

Inside Out Productions, the New Zealand-based company which has worked with brands like Louis Vuitton, David Jones and the Rugby World Cup on outdoor promotions, has been hired to oversee the Friday night ceremony. The company most recently worked on the World of Wearable arts shows in Wellington.

Co-founder Mike Mizrahi wants the ceremony, which is not televised, to showcase both athletes and New Zealand culture. He is planning the biggest laser light show ever seen in Auckland along with performances by the Modern Maori Quartet, kapa haka champions Te Waka Huia and singers Esther Stephens, Tama Waipara, Anna Coddington and Seth Haapu.

Entertainment will take place as athletes, who are aged from between 25 and 35 - 101 and compete by code rather than country, parade on a raised platform built all the way around Eden Park.

"My job is do something I've never done before and the audience has never seen before," says Mizrahi. "The audience is part of the show so we have to get them out of their seats and involved. It's a fantastical logistical challenge but it will be amazing."

For details on how you can register or be involved go to worldmastersgames2017.

The World Masters Games open on Friday, April 21 at Eden Park.

