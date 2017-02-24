Bruce Springsteen spotted out and about in Auckland

Excited Bruce Springsteen fans have been spotting the Boss out and about in Auckland, and getting the chance to chat to him.

"I am writing this in a state somewhere between euphoria, disbelief and exhaustion," Stephen Counsell wrote on Facebook.

Counsell explained he was in town from Canada to visit friends and to go to the Springsteen concert.

"I love that guy - I grew up with his music, and I might argue his latest music is even better. Kim and I joke about what we'd say if we met him through work. I dream about playing and singing with him," he said.

He went on to explain he'd spotted Springsteen at a nearby restaurant on Wednesday as he was passing by.

"I didn't want to interrupt, I figure he could use his privacy . . . no one noticed him. Soon enough we found ourselves overtaking the strolling men . . . I got brave: 'Thanks for playing for us, Bruce' I said as we passed . . . 'Oh, that's my absolute pleasure' he replied as he kindly smiled at me."

Counsell said he was still grinning after the encounter.



"My face aches from grinning," he said.

"That was it. Six words each. I wont need to sleep for weeks now . . . which is a good thing because we'll need to line up all day and night and day at least to get close enough to his stage to make eye contact again.

"What a gentleman he is. I'm feeling up-lifted just knowing he came to NZ to play for ChCh and Auckland."

Another man also posted on Facebook saying he'd seen Springsteen at a cafe on the waterfront and chatted to him.

"We had a good chat with the Boss," Daryl Knowler said.

Leroy Pete Rodrigues also posted a photo on Facebook he'd taken of Springsteen out and about at the Viaduct.

Today fans have started lining up outside the concert venue, ready for the show.

Meanwhile, fans in other parts of the country are upset Jetstar has cancelled some flights to Auckland, leaving them to find alternative ways to the show.

Kelly Donald voiced her frustration on the Jetstar NZ Facebook page, saying her flight out of Palmerston North was cancelled.

She said Jetstar had been unable to find enough staff for the flight.

"I can't believe the inconsiderate actions of Jet Star to cancel when we are so looking forward to going to the Bruce Springsteen concert & have to drive now as flights are astronomically priced," Donald wrote.

"Now we still have to pay more to hire a one way car!! This service is a let down & I won't be using them again as they are unreliable! Disappointing Jet Star!"

Fans in Hawke's Bay have also had a 1.30pm flight out of Napier cancelled, Fairfax reported.

Fans were unable to take another flight as they were all fully-booked.

