Kanye West is reportedly branching out of music and into beauty

Kanye West already has a singing career and has taken on fashion with his Yeezy line.

Now the husband of reality star Kim Kardashian is branching out with a beauty line.

According to a Thursday report from TMZ, the Paranoid singer has "filed legal docs declaring his intention to produce DONDA brand makeup, perfumes, lotions and other cosmetics."

This move could be seen as bringing on competition for Kylie Jenner, 19, who has become a massive success in the family by launching her own makeup line, the Daily Mail reports.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 21, 2017 at 12:55am PST

Her Lip Kits have made a fortune. In October, Money Nation, a Web site that describes itself as a personal finance resource, estimates that Jenner has made US $8.7 million from branded merchandise like Lip Kits. She has even branched out with eye shadow.



But because Kylie is still a teenager, she may be safe in her younger demographic while Kanye aims at a higher age group.

His wife Kim, 36, has also dabbled in the makeup business with Khloe and Kourtney. They launched Khroma several years ago which then turned into Kardashian Beauty, but the line did not go well.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:14am PST

Hillair Capital Management filed a US $180 million lawsuit in Los Angeles in March 2016 accusing the famous sisters of fraud and breach of contract after the company had invested in the line.

Khloe, Kourtney and Kim allegedly did not properly promote a makeup line bearing their name.

Hillair claims it put up millions of dollars in July 2014 to help the sisters salvage the struggling beauty line after former distributor Boldface went under amidst legal and financial troubles.

Meanwhile, Kim is working on a new fragrance line, which she discussed on last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

TMZ also claimed on Thursday that Kanye wants to be the "new Martha Stewart" because he is creating a "lifestyle brand that includes credit cards, cars, wallpaper screens, furnishings, video games, amusement parks, hotels, fitness centres and healthy fast food."

- Daily Mail