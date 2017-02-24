There's a sneaky nod to Harry Potter in Beauty and the Beast and fans are ecstatic

By Bronte Coy

Harry Potter fans are losing their minds over a sneaky nod to the franchise in the live action remake of Beauty and the Beast.

In the new trailer for the much-hyped Disney movie, Emma Watson, who plays Belle, delivers a throwback to the series that made her famous by copying one of Hermione Granger's lines.

Belle is exchanging pleasantries with a man named Monsieur Jean, who's looking a bit confused.

"Have you lost something?" Belle asks him. "I believe I have," he replies. "Problem is, I can't remember what."

Harry Potter uber fans will hardly need a reminder, but for the rest of us: that's almost identical to the conversation had between Hermione and Neville Longbottom in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, where he shows off his Remembrall - a little device that turns red when its owner has forgotten something.

He sheepishly tells Hermione he has no idea why its changed colour, admitting: "The only problem is, I can't remember what I've forgotten."

It was a blink-and-you'll miss it moment, but delighted fans were quick to share the big news online.

When there's a nod to Harry Potter in a Beauty & the Beast remake and your inner child just CAN'T. https://t.co/UTzZ1yK4oE — Ryan Donovan (@rydontweets) February 22, 2017

Just when I thought I couldn't get more excited for this movie https://t.co/mfVj2WM0I2 — marcie sawyers (@MarcieSawyers) February 21, 2017

WHO CAUGHT THAT NEVILLE LONGBOTTOM REFERENCE?! WHERES THE REMEMBRALL AT https://t.co/lmKdUbdTvw — broadway belara (@belaradrevm) February 21, 2017

THERE IS A HARRY POTTER REFERENCE IN BEAUTY AND THE BEAST MY LIFE IS COMPLETE. — Alex Ankrim (@AlexAnk14) February 22, 2017

- news.com.au