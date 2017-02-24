3:32pm Fri 24 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

The Walking Dead debuted a new zombie and it could be a game changer

Rick Grimes prepares for the onslaught of Winslow. Photo / AMC
Rick Grimes prepares for the onslaught of Winslow. Photo / AMC

There's a new type of zombie in town on The Walking Dead and it just might be the coolest thing we've seen in the show.

In the latest episode of AMC's zombie drama, the show's heroes met with a new group of survivors and tried to form an alliance, but before they could strike a deal, the team's leader Rick Grimes had to prove himself in a gladiator-type fight with a zombie.

Wearing a spiked helmet and covered in razor sharp spikes, it looked like something out of Mad Max if it came from the mind of Guillermo Del Toro.

Oh, and its name is Winslow.

Rick takes on the pleasantly-named zombie, Winslow. Photo / AMC
Rick takes on the pleasantly-named zombie, Winslow. Photo / AMC

For the last few seasons, the zombies in The Walking Dead have been more of a hassle than a threat, moving slowly and behaving predictably - but Winslow changed everything.

He was made by Greg Nicotero and his special effects makeup team - including Gino Crognale, who also ended up playing Winslow.

Sculpture by @norman_cabrera_monsters note gas tank detail on helmet

A post shared by Greg Nicotero (@gnicotero) on

In the scene, Rick had his hand impaled trying to push Winslow away and cut his leg trying to kick him until he was eventually able to use the surrounding garbage to bury him.

Continued below.

Related Content

While Rick - eventually - came out on top, it would be a shame if this was the last we saw of this kind of zombie.

According to Comicbook.com, Pollyanna McIntosh hinted that this isn't the last we've heard of Winslow, saying she knows "who he is" and "who he was" but didn't want to ruin anything for the fans so wouldn't say anything more.

That said, with the season building up to our heroes' inevitable face-off with Negan and the Saviours, an army of Winslows is looking like an excellent idea.

Especially as the fans are completely on board with the new kind of creature:





*The Walking Dead airs at 9.45pm, Monday on TVNZ 2

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 24 Feb 2017 16:18:06 Processing Time: 15ms