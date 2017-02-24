The Walking Dead debuted a new zombie and it could be a game changer

There's a new type of zombie in town on The Walking Dead and it just might be the coolest thing we've seen in the show.

In the latest episode of AMC's zombie drama, the show's heroes met with a new group of survivors and tried to form an alliance, but before they could strike a deal, the team's leader Rick Grimes had to prove himself in a gladiator-type fight with a zombie.

Wearing a spiked helmet and covered in razor sharp spikes, it looked like something out of Mad Max if it came from the mind of Guillermo Del Toro.

Oh, and its name is Winslow.

For the last few seasons, the zombies in The Walking Dead have been more of a hassle than a threat, moving slowly and behaving predictably - but Winslow changed everything.

He was made by Greg Nicotero and his special effects makeup team - including Gino Crognale, who also ended up playing Winslow.

Walker from tonight! Scott Gimple and I spent a lot of time designing this awesome Walker concept art by John Wheaton sculpture by Norman Cabrera, John Wrightson and Garrett Immel applied by the brilliant Jake Garber Kerrin Jackson and Kevin Wasner! Thanks to Gino Crognale for reluctantly agreeing to play the zombie because I could've never had anybody else do it #knbefxgroup @amcthewalkingdead A post shared by Greg Nicotero (@gnicotero) on Feb 19, 2017 at 10:12pm PST

Sculpture by @norman_cabrera_monsters note gas tank detail on helmet A post shared by Greg Nicotero (@gnicotero) on Feb 19, 2017 at 10:43pm PST

In the scene, Rick had his hand impaled trying to push Winslow away and cut his leg trying to kick him until he was eventually able to use the surrounding garbage to bury him.

While Rick - eventually - came out on top, it would be a shame if this was the last we saw of this kind of zombie.

According to Comicbook.com, Pollyanna McIntosh hinted that this isn't the last we've heard of Winslow, saying she knows "who he is" and "who he was" but didn't want to ruin anything for the fans so wouldn't say anything more.

That said, with the season building up to our heroes' inevitable face-off with Negan and the Saviours, an army of Winslows is looking like an excellent idea.

Especially as the fans are completely on board with the new kind of creature:

Please please please make Winslow into an action figure asap. He's the best ever and I need him on my mantle @WalkingDead_AMC pic.twitter.com/gHRj7e1OBm — Lily (@lilygarza_) February 22, 2017

Catching up on yesterday's The Walking Dead. Winslow - what bonkers zombie/Mad Max-like madness! Awesome :-) — Paul Craig (@PaulMCraig) February 21, 2017

I hope "Winslow" returns to #WalkingDead. He was really the greatest walker creation of all times on @TheWalkingDead Att @GunnerGale Please! pic.twitter.com/QUKuOJA2v3 — Appolonia Cruz (@TheQueenOfTheBX) February 21, 2017

