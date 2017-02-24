Patrick Stewart reveals they wanted Hugh Jackman to slow down while running naked

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

They have become firm friends after working together for over a decade on the X-Men franchise.

And Sir Patrick Stewart reveals he has become so close to Hugh Jackman, that he took great joy in seeing him streak.

The veteran British actor, 76, and his hunky Australian co-star, 48, are guests on this week's Graham Norton Show to promote new film Logan - and spoke mostly about being naked, the Daily Mail reports.

Talking about his endless nude scenes playing superhero Wolverine, Jackman admitted he always snubbed wearing a pouch to protect his modesty.

He says: "I refused to wear the little green modesty pouch as it was too awkward and embarrassing, though I was flattered that they thought me not wearing it might be such an issue!"

Chiming in, Stewart quipped that during one of Jackman's onset streaking sessions the excited cast urged him to do it again - more slowly.

"Towards the end of filming on the first movie there was an unexpected and unannounced naked appearance by Hugh. He streaked through the set and we all thought, 'Slow that man down, we need another look!'"

Keeping with the theme, Stewart went on to reveal his own very private story.

The Star Trek legend admitted that he had always believed he was circumcised until his wife and doctor told him a very different story.

The actor explained: "One night with my wife, as you do, we were talking about stuff and I mentioned my circumcision and she said, 'You're not circumcised'. I said, 'What do you mean? That's ridiculous, I should know. All my life my mother has told me it was fashionable at the time.'

"I happened to be seeing my doctor the next day for a check-up so while he was 'down there' I said, 'By the way, my wife and I have had a little disagreement, I am circumcised aren't I?'"

"He took a closer look and said, 'Not! I am Jewish and definitely know the difference!'"

Logan hits New Zealand cinemas March 2.

- Daily Mail