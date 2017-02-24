Chris Brown's neighbour claims she heard the rapper beating Karrueche Tran

Singer Kay Cola has claimed that she heard Chris Brown hitting Karrueche Tran back when the stars were dating.

The 31-year-old made her accusations on Twitter on Tuesday. The Grammy-nominated singer said she was a neighbour at the time and was so worried she even called the police.

The singer's tweets came just hours after it was revealed that Karrueche was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against the rapper after he allegedly threatened to kill her, the Daily Mail reports.

Some of y'all make me sick to my stomach talking about. Karrueches lying. I've heard him beating her myself. I even called the police: — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

In the filing, Tran had said that Brown had beaten her during their relationship.

Kay wrote: "Some of y'all make me sick to my stomach talking about Karrueche lying. I've heard him beating her myself. I even called the police.

"I used to cry over that situation hearing her screaming at the top of her lungs because I am also a victim of domestic violence."

Chris' fans however, then turned their attention to Kay tweeting back and defending him.

"Some of y'all are so delusional defending this man! It's sick! He will never get help or change because of yes man and weirdos like y'all. Women literally get murdered by men who act like this and y'all thing it's cute or she just wants attention...

"Y'all wonder why celebs get away with so much, because of weirdos like u putting them on a pedestal letting them get away with this crap. If you're really a Chris Brown fan you would want him to get help, not make excuses for everything he does. That's real love."

I don't regret sticking up for Karrueche or telling the truth. Whatever comes with it. I stand for what's right at all times — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

The Grammy-nominated singer - who has worked with Eminem and Dr Dre - said she did not feel comfortable speaking up until now.

She told a hip hop blog that questioned her: "She left him! It wasn't my place to speak on her issues however, now that she is speaking on it I can't sit by and watch people say she is lying."

Kay also claimed the police were called out to the home a number of times.

Y'all make dumb ppl famous everyday. You guys hold the power and yet u abuse it! I use my platform & gift to help ppl. So I'm good — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 22, 2017

Karrueche did finally ask for authorities help and it was revealed Tuesday than she had filed for a restraining order on February 17.

According to TMZ, the model claimed in a sworn statement that Chris, 27, "told a few people that he was going to kill me".

He allegedly said that if he could not date her then no one else could and according to the model, he said he would "take me out" and "threatened to shoot me".

It was also alleged that he has threatened her friends. And he has been accused of throwing a drink in one of her friends' faces.

She also said in her statement that several years ago - while he was on probation for his brutal beating of ex Rihanna - Chris "punched me in my stomach twice", and "pushed me down the stairs".

The pair dated on and off for several years with Karrueche finally leaving the singer after it was revealed he had fathered a child with another women during their relationship. Chris dismissed reports during an Instagram video on Tuesday saying, "Make sure ya'll don't be listening to all this bulls***, man.

"What all them other people on the outside doing, let them do what they doing. I don't know what the f*** they talking about."

This is not, of course, the first time Chris has been accused of domestic violence.

In 2009, Chris was arrested for beating then-girlfriend Rihanna after a Grammys party. Rihanna was left with shocking facial injuries and Chris was later sentenced to five years probation.

