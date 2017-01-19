1:11pm Fri 24 February
Kickboxer Carlos Ulberg says those Bachelor rumours are wrong

Carlos Ulberg has denied rumours he'll be taking a starring role as The Bachelor in the show's new season. Photo/Dean Purcell
The man rumoured to be the new Bachelor says it's not him - and he's not even in the country for tonight's official reveal.

Kickboxer and model Carlos Ulberg has been suggested as the chosen man for the third season of Three's controversial dating show The Bachelor NZ.

Three is staying tight-lipped until the official unveiling during tonight's episode of The Project, which includes a guest appearance by the new Bachelor.

Despite the rumours, a spokesperson for Ulberg told the Herald it wasn't him - and he's not even in the country.

The spokesperson said Ulberg - who has also appeared on Maori TV show Game of Bros - was in China competing at a kickboxing event.


The Herald has confirmed who the new Bachelor is, but won't reveal who it is until 8pm tonight, as per Three's embargo instructions.

- NZ Herald

