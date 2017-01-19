Kickboxer Carlos Ulberg says those Bachelor rumours are wrong

The man rumoured to be the new Bachelor says it's not him - and he's not even in the country for tonight's official reveal.

Kickboxer and model Carlos Ulberg has been suggested as the chosen man for the third season of Three's controversial dating show The Bachelor NZ.

Three is staying tight-lipped until the official unveiling during tonight's episode of The Project, which includes a guest appearance by the new Bachelor.

Despite the rumours, a spokesperson for Ulberg told the Herald it wasn't him - and he's not even in the country.

The spokesperson said Ulberg - who has also appeared on Maori TV show Game of Bros - was in China competing at a kickboxing event.

Some people complain about the weather Others just make the most of it ........... tag someone who would appreciate this #tothetop FOLLOW ME ON FACEBOOK Carlos.Ulberg :) A post shared by C A R L O S . U L B E R G (@carlosulberg) on Jan 18, 2017 at 5:27pm PST

The Herald has confirmed who the new Bachelor is, but won't reveal who it is until 8pm tonight, as per Three's embargo instructions.

- NZ Herald