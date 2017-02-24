Restaurant helps unbearably sad and lost teddy find owner

There is a very sad child somewhere in the world tonight, without a fluffy best friend to offer a bear hug.

Amano bakery in Britomart is not hiring a bearister but they are searching for the owner of a well-loved teddy named Bearguette, which was left at the restaurant on Sunday.

Although Bearguette assures his owner he is safe and sound, he is eager to go home.

"Don't worry, I'm being very well fed and all the staff are super nice! They've even named me Bearguette! But I really miss my owner and I want to go home. Can you please help me find them?"

Bearguette is seated on the counter at the bakery keeping an eye out for his forgetful mate who, fingers crossed, is on a bear hunt to find him.

"We are still hoping to re-unite this cute little teddy bear with its owner. There must be a very sad little boy or girl around Auckland missing Bearguette dearly," Amano posted on Facebook.

"The bakers are going to teach him/her how to shape sourdough loaves when they get in tonight."

- NZ Herald