James Corden reveals his awkward first time meeting Meryl Streep

By Bronte Coy

Late Late Show host James Corden has opened up about his humiliating first encounter with Hollywood legend Meryl Streep, jokingly calling her a "complete b***h."

The 38-year-old was introducing the Florence Foster Jenkins star as the recipient of the Distinguished Collaborator Award at the 19th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards in Los Angeles when he decided to tell the story.

READ MORE:

• Partying with Breakfast's Brodie Kane

• Jono and Ben's live f-bomb shocker

"I'm here tonight to present an award to Meryl Streep," Corden said. "I remember the first time I met Meryl, we were in London and Meryl was having a bite to eat with Christine Baranski and I walked over to the table and I said, 'Hello, I'm James,' and she looked me right in the eye - and I'll never ever forget it - she said to me, 'I'd like the lemon-encrusted salmon with a Diet Coke.'

I explained to Meryl that I was an actor and I was actually about to play the baker in Into the Woods alongside her and she said, 'That's great, I'd like the lemon-encrusted salmon with a Diet Coke.'"

"What I'm trying to say is, and it's time that someone said it, she's a complete b***h," he joked. "She is the worst."

Corden also referenced President Donald Trump's "overrated" tweet about Streep, 67, following her Golden Globes speech last month.

Continued below.

Related Content Pregnant Beyonce pulls out of Coachella 'Stop it now': Chris Martin 'destroys' George Michael song in tribute fail Ten surprising facts you didn't know about Robbie Williams

"Now listen, I disagree with almost everything that Donald Trump has ever said, but when he tweeted that - yeah, I'm joking of course!" he exclaimed.

"It's great to see someone like Meryl finally be recognised with an award. That's what I think. I mean, what is she even going to do with this? This is going to be a door stop for her the Golden Globes room."

However, before Streep took the stage, Corden revealed his true feelings toward the iconic star.

"There is nobody else like her, to be truly unique in this world is almost impossible," he said. "There is no one like her, there never will be, and there never has been."

- news.com.au