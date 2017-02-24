Paul Henry's return to TV last night was creepy and weird

Paul Henry showed up on The Project last night, and things soon got weird with awkward sex talk and a politician described as "foxy".

"Strap in because Paul Henry's right here for all of it," warned Kanoa Lloyd at the beginning of last night's episode of The Project.

She wasn't kidding.

Things soon got weird when Henry showed up as a guest presenter on Three's new 7pm show last night, his first stint on television since he left his morning show Paul Henry at the end of last year.

It got awkward right from the start when Henry was asked if he'd missed his colleagues since leaving Three. "No," was his simple reply.

The show then moved on to a discussion about a beer-free beer festival when host Jesse Mulligan asked Henry: "Festival of pregnant mums, are we selling you on it at all Paul?

Henry smiled and replied: "Yeah, I'm in."

But he turned things up a notch when he called Green Party co-leader Metira Turia "foxy" during a live cross.

"I have a real soft spot for Metira," Henry said.

"I have always thought, and this has nothing to do with her politics, but I've always thought that she's quite foxy. And I love it when she talks about water."

His comment forced Lloyd to retort: "I've always thought Metira is smart and awesome."

Henry was then quick to engage Josh Thomson in some genital talk.

"If your genitals are in the river, you're not wading, you're swimming," he asserted. "You don't wade up to your genitals do you? ... You wade up to your knees."

"I think we've definitely exceeded the quota for saying the words genitals tonight," joked Mulligan.

Elsewhere, Henry admitted that he believed in the existence of aliens, and also declared: "An awful lot of sex actually happens in the workplace."

Thomson's surprised reaction was: "Wow ... go on ... which room?"

"So far, so unsteamy at The Project," revealed Lloyd.

Henry's appearance on The Project is expected to be a regular occurrence, with the show's hosts being joined by a different guest presenter each night.

Last year Henry was embroiled in controversy after an interview with the Herald in which he commented on a woman's "perfect titties" while dining in a restaurant.

Just a few months later he quit Paul Henry after two years. It has been replaced by The AM Show, fronted by Duncan Garner, Amanda Gillies and Mark Richardson.

- NZ Herald