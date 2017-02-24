5:07am Fri 24 February
New Edition's Ronnie DeVoe announces wife expecting baby

New Edition member Ronnie DeVoe has announced he and his wife, Shamari, are expecting a baby.

DeVoe made the announcement Wednesday with an Instagram picture of himself and Shamari, who's sporting a small baby bump. In the caption, he writes that they have been blessed with a "new edition" to the family.

There has been renewed attention on New Edition since BET aired a miniseries on the pioneering boy band last month.

DeVoe also enjoyed success in the 1990s with Bel Biv Devoe alongside fellow New Edition members Ricky Bell and Michael Bivins.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

