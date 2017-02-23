Guy Williams drops f-bomb during first live Jono and Ben episode

Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce were quick to apologise to viewers after their co-host Guy Williams dropped an f-bomb.

The channel Three comedians - who are delivering their live chat show antics on Thursday nightnow - were halfway through the first episode of their new season when disaster struck.

"F*** you" declared Williams in retaliation to a joke, as Pryor and Boyce buried their heads in their hands.

"Your brother will be taking over the show next week," retorted Boyce.

Boyce then quickly introduced a commercial break, saying: "I'm sorry, this is a shambles."

@JonoAndBen Remember that time @guywilliamsguy dropped an F-bomb on live TV. — Josh (@MegaKamiGuru_) February 23, 2017

It was a disastrous start to the show's sixth season, with the comedians hoping their attempts at going live would give them "a shot in the arm".

"One of the things that really excites us and scares us is that anything can happen," Boyce told the Herald.

While their were a few awkward moments during tonight's show, the trio, along with Laura Daniel, proved their talents lied in their pre-recorded segments.

Tonight's best bits included a riff on La La Land starring Daniel and Williams, a chat show pisstake featuring The Project's Josh Thomson enduring a terrible interview from Williams, as well as a hilarious prank on Pryor who thought he was interviewing Johnny Depp only to find out it was an impersonator.

The show opened with Pryor unveiling Boyce's cellphone number and asking viewers to send him messages and nude photos.

Haha @Ben_Boyce_ phone after 12mins Had to flight mode to get this pic #DidntTheyTellYouIWasASavage #JonoandBen pic.twitter.com/71qSsbvQ15 — Sharyn Casey (@SharynCasey) February 23, 2017

- NZ Herald