Woman wearing anti-Trump sign barred from Lincoln Center

NEW YORK (AP) " A woman is claiming she was barred from attending a performance at New York City's Lincoln Center because she wouldn't remove an anti-Trump sign affixed to the back of her jacket.

Jenny Heinz tells The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2meuj6D ) it happened this month at David Geffen Hall when she went to see the Budapest Festival Orchestra.

The 8-by-11-inch sign read "No! In the name of humanity we refuse to accept a fascist America." She says she's been wearing it ever since she attended a protest outside Trump Tower.

Lincoln Center officials refunded Heinz's ticket, though they declined to discuss the incident with the Times.

Heinz says the center's vice president for concert halls and operations told her that signs were not allowed inside the performance halls or on the plaza.

