Why isn't highly praised horror hit Get Out coming to NZ?

A horror movie from of America's hottest comedians may not sound like a hit, but Get Out has become a Sundance and critical hit ahead of its American premiere - though it may not make it to our shores.

From Jordan Peele, one half of the Comedy Central duo Key and Peele and co-writer of last year's Keanu, Get Out is a horror/satire that looks at race relations in America in the most unnerving way possible.

The plot follows African-American man Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) as he travels with his girlfriend (Girls' Alison Williams) to meet her wealthy parents in upstate New York. He starts to get along with the parents (played by Catherine Keener and Bradley Whitford), but things take a dark turn when Chris begins to notice the community's strange relationship with minorities.

The movie received overwhelmingly positive reception after it premiered at Sundance in January, with critics praising Peele's direction for balancing the comedy moments with the intense thrills.

The Hollywood Reporter called it "one of the most satisfying thrillers in several years", while Variety writes that it blends "race-savvy satire with horror to especially potent effect".

It is being released this week in the United States, and it currently will go into cinemas with 100 per cent positive reviews.

However, there is currently no release date for it in New Zealand.

A representative for Universal Pictures says that a decision about the movie's release here won't be made until after its premiere in the United States.

However, Flicks.co.nz currently lists the movie as coming soon to DVD and Blu-Ray and does not feature it on the list of those coming to cinemas.

Horror movies are generally a small earner at the local box office. The Conjuring 2 was the highest earning genre flick in New Zealand last year, the 24th biggest earner according to Box Office Mojo, though Lights Out was the second, down in 70th position.

Get Out is expected to be a box office hit this weekend in the States, with Deadline estimating it will earn around US$20 million, with just a US$5 million budget.

Fingers crossed that this makes it here eventually - it looks just too scary to miss!

