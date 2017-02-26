Business icon Rob Fyfe puts a ring on Top Model Sara Tetro

Wedding bells are ready to ring for one of New Zealand's hottest couples.

The Herald on Sunday understands former Air New Zealand boss Rob Fyfe and TV star partner Sara Tetro are newly engaged.

A source said Fyfe recently proposed to long-term partner Tetro, who said yes.

Both politely declined comment when contacted this week.

The high-profile pair went public with their relationship three years ago, later moving into a spectacular Takapuna Beach home together.

Former model Tetro, 47, has carved out a successful career as an entrepreneur and talent manager - known by many as the host and main judge of reality TV show New Zealand's Next Top Model.

Tetro owns casting agency 62 Models, which she founded in the 1990s, and is credited for brokering the Jockey underwear deal which saw former All Black star Dan Carter strip off.

Fyfe, 55, is enjoying a lower public profile than his seven years at Air NZ, where his hands-on approach to the national carrier's top job made him a well-respected business leader.

Fyfe has taken the reigns of designer and clothing manufacturer Icebreaker, where he is focused on securing the long-term future of the Kiwi outdoor apparel company.

Tetro was previously married to former All Black Craig Innes. The pair have two children.

Fyfe also has two children from his previous marriage, a 25-year relationship, with business executive Donna Fyfe.

- Herald on Sunday