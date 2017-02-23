9:55am Thu 23 February
Man held after gunshot in Vegas fight rapper, hip hop group

LAS VEGAS (AP) " A Florida man is facing felony charges after police say a shot was fired during a fight between the three-member hip hop music group Migos and rapper Sean Kingston outside a Las Vegas Strip conference venue.

Police Officer Danny Cordero says the shot was fired in the air, and no one was reported to have been injured during the fight about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday outside the Sands Expo & Convention Center.

The venue was hosting a fashion show called Agenda at the same time as the larger MAGIC Las Vegas fashion event.

Records show that 28-year-old Mioses Johnson of West Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested and jailed pending a court appearance on assault with a weapon, illegal discharge of a gun and carrying a firearm without a permit charges.

