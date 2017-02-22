Every time John Oliver insulted Donald Trump in one handy package

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

John Oliver is not a fan of Donald Trump and he's proved it once and for all with a package compiling all of his best insults

The host of HBO's Last Week Tonight compiled his insults against the American President - someone he calls a "sentient circus peanut" - during a 20-minute piece about on Russia.

The segment looked at Trump's relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin and the issues that could come from Trump following Putin's style of leadership.

When he turned towards Trump's recent attacks on free press, which resemble Putin's policies, Oliver wasn't afraid to let rip.

"Our press is at least currently free enough that I can routinely do this," Oliver said, before showing clips of all the insults he has given Trump over four seasons of his show.

Those insults included calling him a "racist voodoo doll made of discarded cat hair" and "America's wealthiest haemorrhoid".

Afterwards, Oliver joked that "Trump has not had me murdered - yet, yet, there's still time".

Afterwards, he introduced a cheesy techno pop song warning Trump about aligning America with Russia.

John Oliver's best Trump insults

• "America's wealthiest haemorrhoid"

• "America's walking talking brush fire"

• "Rome burning in man form"

• "An ill-fitting suit of chicken's coming home to roost"

• "Twitter's ID made manifest"

• "This sentient circus peanut"

• "A racist voodoo doll made of discarded cat hair"

• "A clown made of mummified foreskin and cotton candy"

• "Upside down piece of candy corn in a wig made of used medical gauze"

• "A clear plastic bag filled with cheeseburgers and confederate flag belt buckles"

• "An old piece of luggage covered in cheese whizz"

• "A kidney dropped on the floor at a SuperCuts"

• "He's what happens if The Secret gets in the wrong hands"

- NZ Herald