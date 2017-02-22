Campbell Live boss slams The Project's Christchurch earthquake coverage

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The Project has only been on air for three days, but it's already angered Campbell Live's executive producer.

Pip Keane, who helmed Campbell Live with John Campbell until its demise in May 2015, took to social media last night to hit out at The Project.

Specifically, she appeared upset that the show repackaged Campbell Live footage as part of a segment marking the sixth anniversary of Christchurch's 2011 earthquake.

Keane complained The Project's clip used footage taken from Campbell Live's extensive coverage of Christchurch's devastating earthquakes.

On Twitter, she called the segment's use of that footage "insulting".

So insulting the project thought it was cool to use Campbell Live stories and caravans tonight and brand it as their own eqc coverage. — Pip Keane (@pipkeane) February 22, 2017

Despite the footage being owned by Three, the Herald understands Keane has accused the network of plagiarism, venting her anger on her personal Facebook page.

Campbell Live's earthquake coverage included setting up a 'Caravan of Complaint' for survivors to vent about their experiences rebuilding their lives after the natural disaster.

Keane later took to Twitter to complain that Three had called it's earthquake coverage "depressing" and cited it as a reason for Campbell Live's axing.

She also asked why The Project didn't send its own reporters or presenters to Christchurch to report on the anniversary.

@FionaMcKenzie9 TV3 told us our Christchurch coverage was depressing. The Project could have sent their own host today as @CheckpointRNZ did — Pip Keane (@pipkeane) February 22, 2017

Three declined to comment on the issue. Keane declined the opportunity to comment further.

The Project is the latest show to be placed in the slot vacated by Campbell Live after Come Dine With Me and then Story.

Fronted by Jesse Mulligan, Kanoa Lloyd and Josh Thomson, The Project is a New Zealand take on a popular Australian series that aims to take a lively, energetic and humourous look at the day's news.

Initial reviews of the programme were positive, although it's understood ratings have declined since the series debuted on Monday night.

