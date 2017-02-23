Uma Thurman's biggest regret involves Lord of the Rings

Uma Thurman has revealed her biggest regret is turning down a job offer from Peter Jackson.

The Kill Bill star revealed "one of the worst decision's I've ever made" in an interview with Stephen Colbert - a massive Lord of the Rings fan - on The Late Show.

Thurman said she was offered the role of Éowyn in Lord of the Rings, but turned it down as she'd just given birth to her first child.

"Actually it was a very long time ago, and I do consider it one of the worst decisions I've ever made," she said.

"But I'd just had my first child and ... I was a little housebound."

Colbert joked: "You didn't want to drag your child down to New Zealand for three years?"

Thurman replied: "Yeah, it was a little bit of an unknown for me. But it's very definitely a regret."

The role eventually in Jackson's trilogy eventually went to Miranda Otto, who was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award for her performance.

Thurman went on to star in Quentin Tarantino's successful Kill Bill series, as well as a host of other movies.

The Lord of the Rings, based on JRR Tolkien's book series, went on to become one of the highest-selling trilogies of all time, and resulted in a second trilogy based on prequel The Hobbit.

- NZ Herald