2:18am Thu 23 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Playwright who inspired 'Moonlight' wins PEN award

NEW YORK (AP) " The playwright who inspired the Oscar-nominated movie "Moonlight" has won a prize from PEN America, the literary and human rights organization.

Tarell Alvin McCraney received an award for best mid-career playwright, PEN announced Wednesday. Suzan-Lori Parks, best known for her Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Topdog/Underdog," received a PEN award for "Master American Dramatist."

Other honors included the PEN/John Kenneth Galbraith Award for Nonfiction, given to Matthew Desmond for "Evicted." The PEN/ESPN Award for Literary Sports Writing was won by Joe Nocera and Ben Strauss for "Indentured: The Inside Story of the Rebellion Against the NCAA."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 23 Feb 2017 02:18:04 Processing Time: 455ms