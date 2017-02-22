Katy Perry's flashy, political new music video for Chained to the Rhythm

Katy Perry's new single is already a smash hit, and thanks a splashy, over-the-top music video, it won't be going away any time soon.

The singer's video for Chained To The Rhythm was released on Tuesday and it looked like a mini Hollywood movie with a big cast and elaborate sets as well as a complete story line, the Daily Mail reports.

The 32-year-old was dressed as a futuristic siren as she enjoyed a day at the Oblivia theme park before she woke up to reality about her cookie cutter lifestyle.

The video features Skip Marley and was crafted by Matthew Cullen, who also helmed the videos for Dark Horse and California Gurls.

It was filmed at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, CA over three days in January.

At first we see Katy having a blast at the futuristic theme park. She is dressed in a white outfit that looks like something George Jetson's wife would have on.

At first she is thrilled with the park that has strange attractions, like the American Dream home ride and roller coasters that are in the shape of hearts that come off their tracks.

However, the happy-go-lucky video takes a turn when Marley appears to Perry as she sits in a movie theatre.

That is when the innocent park goer wakes up and realizes that they're all on a treadmill going nowhere.

While Perry has not commented on the song publicly, many have interpreted the lyrics, which reference being caught in a bubble, as being a protest song, suggesting that people pay more attention to the world around them.

Perry backed this up at the Grammys, when she performed the song with an armband reading 'Persist' on it. She was also a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton during last year's American presidential election.

The song is from her upcoming fourth studio album, due out later this year.

On the first day of its release, Chained to the Rhythm was streamed 3,062,293 times on Spotify, setting the record for the most first-day streams for a single track by a female artist.

The video has already received over five million views since it first went online.

