'Let me feel you': Justice Minister Amy Adams' plea to Bruce Springsteen

Justice Minister Amy Adams got caught up in the moment at the Bruce Springsteen concert on Tuesday night, tweeting an enthusiastic plea to "let me feel you Bruce".

One of several MPs at The Boss' concert in Christchurch, Adams first tweeted a simple "Bruce!" with a picture of Springsteen on the big screen.

An hour later came the second tweet:

Let me feel you Bruce pic.twitter.com/rUV6IYKkwe — Amy Adams (@amyadamsMP) February 21, 2017

Asked later if Springsteen had granted her wish, Adams laughed and said it was "an awesome concert".

"But the big screen was as close as I got."

Other MPs tweeting from the concert included Labour's Christchurch MPs Megan Woods and Ruth Dyson who took leader Andrew Little and MP Grant Robertson.

Springsteen timed his concert for the eve of the 6th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake and Woods tweeted that the most moving song was Springsteen's My City of Ruins.

That was written in 2000 for the city of Asbury Park in New Jersey but the chorus became something of an anthem in Christchurch after the earthquakes.

​Robertson's tweets were a tad more restrained than Adams - he sent out a photo of the three MPs, writing: "With My Boss at The Boss."

