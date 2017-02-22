Brutally honest Oscar voter: 'Meryl played it like a clown'

The world of Oscar voting is a secretive one. Thousands of people across the film industry vote every year to determine who gets the famous golden statues, with all their individual choices - and the reasons why - usually kept under wraps.

Thankfully, the Hollywood Reporter provides an annual outlet for certain members of the academy to voice how they really feel about certain movies, with deliciously catty results.

The 'Brutally Honest Ballot' is back for another year, and one anonymous actress is having a field day ripping into this year's big nominees.

"I liked none of them," she says of the Best Actress nominees. "I thought Meryl [Streep in Florence Foster Jenkins] played it like a clown, but people are gaga over Meryl, and I think she solidified her nomination when she gave that speech at the Golden Globes.

I don't think she would have gotten nominated without it.

"The girl in La La Land [Emma Stone] is going to win because she's adorable and everybody loves her, but I don't think she was as wonderful as people are saying."

She also had things to say about Viola Davis, who is seen as a lock for the Best Supporting Actress nomination.

"Don't get me wrong, I love her and I think she's wonderful, but that's my protest vote. She should have been in the lead actress category, and when the studios put these actresses who are clearly the lead in the supporting category that really irks me."

Davis' co-star and director in Fences, Denzel Washington, didn't escape judgement either.

"I didn't like Fences because they just filmed the play. I think Denzel decided that every word of the script was so precious that he wasn't going to 'mess' with it, and the movie suffered as a result."

The actress also ruled out sci-fi movie, Arrival, from every movie, declaring early on that she "hated it", saying simply that it "just sucked".

The voter also gave an unusual reason for not voting for Star Trek Beyond in the Best Hairstyle and Makeup Category.

"The DVD they sent me stopped halfway through - something was wrong with it - so I called them and asked them to send me another, but they never did, so that eliminated them! The funny thing is I probably would have voted for them."

She did have a few nice things to say, with lots of praise for the crime drama Hell or High Water and Viggo Mortensen.

- NZ Herald