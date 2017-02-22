Cinemas across the US to screen 1984 in protest against Donald Trump

By Adam Boult

Dozens of cinema across the US are planning a coordinated screening of 1984 on April 4th in protest against the Trump administration.

Timed to coincide with the day George Orwell's protagonist Winston Smith starts writing in his diary in the novel - and in Michael Radford's lauded adaptation - the screening day has been organised in part in response to the Trump administrations moves to potentially cut funding to the National Endowment for the Arts.

The film stars John Hurt, who died last month at the age of 77.

The event has been organised by, who published a statement saying: "Orwell's portrait of a government that manufactures their own facts, demands total obedience, and demonizes foreign enemies, has never been timelier.

"The endeavor encourages theaters to take a stand for our most basic values: freedom of speech, respect for our fellow human beings, and the simple truth that there are no such things as 'alternative facts.'

"By doing what they do best - showing a movie - the goal is that cinemas can initiate a much-needed community conversation at a time when the existence of facts, and basic human rights are under attack. "

Cinemas charging an admission fee for the screenings will be donating a portion of the proceeds to local charities and organizations.

A full list of participating cinemas is available on the United States of Cinema website.

It emerged last month that sales of George Orwell's dystopian novel had experienced a major surge in the US in the wake of incorrect or unprovable statements made by President Donald Trump and some White House aides.

The sales bump comes after the administration's assertions that Mr Trump's inaugural had record attendance and Mr Trump's unfounded allegation that millions of illegal votes were cast against him last autumn.

- Daily Telegraph UK