Kanye West held up production of Anchorman 2 by two hours over a jacket

Kanye West has a legendary reputation for being a hard-to-please perfectionist, but causing a two hour delay on a movie set is a bit of an overkill.

Filmmaker Judd Apatow experienced West's diva behaviour first-hand when the rapper turned designer arrived on set for a brief cameo in 2013's Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.

"'Go talk to Kanye, there's an issue with his outfit'," the producer recalled during a recent charity stand-up performance in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reports.

The rapper had only a short speaking role as an MTV VJ in the Will Ferrell franchise, appearing on the big screen for less than 26 seconds.

Despite the brief appearance, Apatow, who produced the film, told the crowd he was summoned to West's trailer regarding an issue with a red jacket he was assigned to wear.

Apparently, the famous rapper was angry that not enough thought had gone into his character's attire.

"West says there's a problem with his costume," Apatow recollected of the on-set incident, before recounting what West had said.

"'The problem is this red jacket is like a first-instinct idea, like the first thing you thought of, then you went on Google Images, and the first thing that came up, that's why you went with!'"

Meanwhile, the writer continued with his story, telling the audience West had his own idea on how to deal with the wardrobe crisis.

"Kanye declared he would 'go on Google Images, and I'm going to look at one thousand images!'"

However, Apatow said that West inevitably ended up walking out of his trailer "two hours later" wearing the same red jacket which caused all the fuss.

Apatow recalled West humbly saying: "I guess this is fine."

But Apatow admitted the preformer was just trying to make the scene better. "The business needs crazy people to be creative and ground-breaking. You've got to be crazy, and a little bit of an a** h*** to be like that," Apatow said.

- Daily Mail