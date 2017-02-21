I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here: What is Jay Laga'aia doing now?

By Nick Bond

Eagle-eyed Australian TV viewers were left confused when Kiwi actor Jay Laga'aia returned to a reality show a full two days after being eliminated.

The former Street Legal star was the second contestant to get eliminated from I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, an Australian reality show in which celebrities are filmed while living in a South African jungle.

"I hope that my kids can look at this and be proud of me," the father of eight said after his elimination. "I am discovering a lot more about myself. It has been a fantastic experience."

I am so grateful for the support that I have received while in the jungles of South Africa. It was a glorious place to visit but there's no place like home. I'm about to land in Sydney and I am so pleased to have this experience under my belt. Big thanks to my manager Erin Keneally for running my social media, to my Charity Touched by Olivia and especially to my close friends who kept an eye on my family. Most importantly I want to thank my beautiful wife, Sandie fro keeping the family running in my absence and to my kids whom I truely missed. I'm going to be sleeping for the next couple of days and then it's back to the grind. Much love Jayxxx #TheEarlyYearsCount #mattybarista #kiwidaddys #Ch10 A post shared by Jay Laga'aia (@jaylagaaia) on Feb 21, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

His time on the show was notable for a rant in which he lambasted his team mates for acting like children.

But viewers were shocked to see Laga'aia make a surprise and somewhat brief return to the show after his elimination.

He appeared in the background during the latest episode oduring a scene showing Tziporah Malkah feuding with her campmates.

There's Malkah, Steve Price and Kris Smith, bickering in the foreground:

Spot it? There in the background, sprawled out on his camp bed, serenely plucking his ukulele, is a certain Play School presenter:

While the scene was included in the episode to set up a larger conflict Malkah and Smith would go on to have, Laga'aia's blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo did confuse some viewers:

@ImACelebrityAU how is that #celebJay is on the TV in tonight's show when he was voted out last Sunday pic.twitter.com/5RRTZzhoNZ — Trevor Gerdes (@trevorgerdes) February 21, 2017

@ImACelebrityAU just played footage of Tziporah and Kris arguing... But Jay was in the background? He got booted on Sunday? #ImACelebrityAU — Rowan Brookes (@RowanBrookes) February 21, 2017

Who's the bloke singing in the background of the darts game? Was that Jay??? #ImACelebrityAU — Anouska (@AnouskaHaaket) February 21, 2017

Moments later, Laga'aia had disappeared. Channel Ten is yet to comment about his surprise cameo.

