11:32am Wed 22 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

George and Amal Clooney 'excited' about their twin's arrival

George Clooney and Wife Amal Clooney after a Roundtable Meeting at United Nations in September 2016. Photo / Splash News
George Clooney and Wife Amal Clooney after a Roundtable Meeting at United Nations in September 2016. Photo / Splash News

George Clooney has spoken for the first time of his 'excitement' at the news that he and wife Amal will be welcoming twins this summer.

Daily Mail says the 55-year-old actor said: 'We are really happy and really excited. It's going to be an adventure. We've sort of embraced it all with arms wide open.'

Speaking to French programme Rencontres de Cinema, the star said his friends were 'very supportive' of the news, despite having given him a hard time at first.

A pregnant Amal and George Clooney at the airport. Photo / Splash News
A pregnant Amal and George Clooney at the airport. Photo / Splash News

'Then it got really quiet,' he said. 'And they all just started making baby crying noises, and the whole table just busted up laughing.'

George and Amal, 39, are set to welcome a baby boy and girl in June.

A source previously claimed the actor was 'excited but nervous' about becoming a father.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney seen at the Los Angeles International Airport. Photo / Splash News
George Clooney and Amal Clooney seen at the Los Angeles International Airport. Photo / Splash News

The insider told People: 'He is excited about the kids, but also has the normal amount of nerves that come with being parents.'

Continued below.

Related Content

The star - who will be 56 by the time the babies arrive - has said that he feels inspired by another older father.

George explained that he's inspired by 89-year-old French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, who had a child with his second wife, Nathalie Tardivel, when he was 70.

'So, I'm feeling a little better about being 56 by the time [they come],' Clooney admitted.

Us Weekly reported that Amal - a human rights lawyer - has already selected a London hospital where she will give birth this summer, with a backup selected in New York City in case they will be travelling.

Amal and George Clooney out for a stroll. Photo / Splash News
Amal and George Clooney out for a stroll. Photo / Splash News

She has also designated a bedroom in their newly renovated, $12million 17th century manor just outside of London to be a nursery for the twins.

Another insider predicted that the human-rights lawyer will make a great mother. '(Amal) strikes me as someone who'll be a fantastic mother: intelligent, loving, funny, smart, nurturing. She doesn't seem like someone who will let kids get away with being Hollywood children.'

Earlier this month, The Talk's Julie Chen confirmed the couple's double joy after confirming the news with the actor.

- Daily Mail

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 22 Feb 2017 13:02:34 Processing Time: 11ms