Christchurch teen plays drums with Bruce Springsteen

A lifelong Bruce Springsteen fan says he "couldn't stop laughing" when his daughter was invited on stage to perform with the American rocker.

Chris Dockrill was at Springsteen's Christchurch concert last night, paying "about $250 each" for front row seats for him and his two daughters.

"I've been addicted for a long time," he told Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB. "They were forced into it because I listen to a live concert every day, so they've gotten used to it," he joked.

Dockrill and his daughters met several tourists at the show who gave them a sign about drumming.

During last night's show, the Boss spotted Dockrill's daughter holding it and invited her up on stage.

"She got to play the drums and got to get the drumsticks personally signed," he said.

"I couldn't stop laughing, it was the funniest thing ever."

Inviting audience members on stage has become a recurring trend for Springsteen.

The singer made global headlines last week when he invited an Australian teen on stage. Nathan Testa got to perform Growin' Up with his idol after skipping school, and the Brisbane teen has since become an internet sensation.

It comes a few years after Springsteen invited an 11-year-old on stage at his last Brisbane concert.

At his Christchurch concert, Springsteen played My City of Ruins as a tribute to the city and the victims of the earthquake and recent Port Hill fires.

He plays Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium this Saturday, with the show kicking off at 4.30pm.

