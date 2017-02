Last time he was here, J Cole was opening for Eminem. But when the North Carolina rapper returns in December, he'll be playing his very own stadium show.

Cole will perform at Auckland's Vector Arena on December 1 in support of his 2016 album 4 Your Eyez Only.

It's part of a world tour announced today that begins on June 1 in South Carolina and ends in Perth on December 9.

Cole was last here in 2014 opening for Eminem as part of the Rapture event at Western Springs in Auckland.

- NZ Herald