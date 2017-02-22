The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending February 19, 2017:

1. Arrival

2. Doctor Strange (2016)

3. The Edge of Seventeen

4. Trolls

5. Allied

6. The Accountant (2016)

7. Hacksaw Ridge

8. John Wick

9. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

10. The Girl On the Train (2016)

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Moonlight

2. Manchester By the Sea

3. Loving

4. Captain Fantastic

5. Black Swan

6. XX

7. The Dressmaker

8. Embrace

9. Don't Hang Up

10. Priceless

