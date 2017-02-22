8:22am Wed 22 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending February 19, 2017:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Arrival

2. Doctor Strange (2016)

3. The Edge of Seventeen

4. Trolls

5. Allied

6. The Accountant (2016)

7. Hacksaw Ridge

8. John Wick

9. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

10. The Girl On the Train (2016)

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Moonlight

2. Manchester By the Sea

3. Loving

4. Captain Fantastic

5. Black Swan

6. XX

7. The Dressmaker

8. Embrace

9. Don't Hang Up

10. Priceless

__

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 22 Feb 2017 08:22:37 Processing Time: 380ms