Star Wars: That Han Solo spin-off film has a photo and a release date

The first photo from the set of the Han Solo spin-off movie has been released - along with a release date.

The photo was released via StarWars.com and showed many of the film's cast and crew on the deck of the Millennium Falcon.

The as-yet untitled movie is a stand alone film based around the antics of space smuggler Han Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich, and is being directed by The Lego Movie's Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

The pair, who start filming today, said they felt "moved" by being involved in their first Star Wars film.

"Watching such inspired people from all over the world, with such unique voices, come together for the sole purpose of making art, is nothing short of miraculous," they said.

"We can't think of anything funny to say, because we just feel really moved, and really lucky."

The film, due for release on May 25 next year, stars Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Thandie Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Joonas Suotamo is playing Chewbacca.

It will "explore the duo's adventures before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, including their early encounters with that other card-playing rogue from a galaxy far, far away, Lando Calrissian".

