Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 26-March 4

Feb. 26: Game-show host Tom Kennedy ("Name That Tune," ''Split Second") is 90. Singer Fats Domino is 89. Guitarist Paul Cotton of Poco is 74. Actor-director Bill Duke is 74. Actress Marta Kristen ("Lost in Space") is 72. Singer Mitch Ryder is 72. Keyboardist Jonathan Cain of Journey is 67. Singer Michael Bolton is 64. Actor Greg Germann ("Ally McBeal") is 59. Actor Mark Dacascos ("Hawaii Five-0") is 53. Actress Jennifer Grant is 51. Bassist Tim Commerford (Audioslave, Rage Against The Machine) is 49. Singer Erykah Badu is 46. Singer Rico Wade of Society of Soul is 45. Singer Kyle Norman of Jagged Edge is 42. Drummer Chris Culos of O.A.R. is 38. Singer Corinne Bailey Rae is 38. Singer Nate Ruess of fun. is 35. Actress Taylor Dooley ("The Adventures of Shark Boy and a Lava Girl in 3-D") is 24.

Feb. 27: Actress Joanne Woodward is 87. Actress Barbara Babcock is 80. Actor Howard Hesseman is 77. Actress Debra Monk is 68. Guitarist Neal Schon of Journey is 63. Guitarist Adrian Smith of Iron Maiden is 60. Actor Timothy Spall is 60. Keyboardist Paul Humphreys of Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark is 57. Singer Johnny Van Zant (Van Zant, Lynryd Skynyrd) is 57. Percussionist Leon Mobley of Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals is 56. Actor Adam Baldwin (TV's "Chuck") is 55. Actor Grant Show ("Devious Maids," ''Melrose Place") is 55. Guitarist Mike Cross of Sponge is 52. Actor Noah Emmerich is 52. Actor Donal Logue is 51. Singer Chilli of TLC is 46.

Keyboardist Jeremy Dean of Nine Days is 45. Singer Roderick Clark (Hi-Five) is 44. Bassist Shonna Tucker of Drive-By Truckers is 39. Actor Brandon Beemer ("The Bold and the Beautiful") is 37. Drummer Cyrus Bolooki of New Found Glory is 37. Singer Bobby Valentino (Mista) is 37. Singer Josh Groban is 36. Drummer Jared Champion of Cage The Elephant is 34. Actress Kate Mara ("American Horror Story") is 34.

Feb. 28: Actor Gavin MacLeod is 86. Singer Sam the Sham is 80. Actor-director-dancer Tommy Tune is 78. Actor Frank Bonner ("WKRP in Cincinnati") is 75. Actress Kelly Bishop ("Gilmore Girls") is 73. Actress Stephanie Beacham ("Beverly Hills, 90210," ''SeaQuest DSV") is 70. Writer-director Mike Figgis is 69. Actress Mercedes Ruehl is 69. Actress Bernadette Peters is 69. Actress Ilene Graff ("Mr. Belvedere") is 68. Comedian Gilbert Gottfried is 62. Actor John Turturro is 60. Singer Cindy Wilson of The B-52's is 60. Actress Rae Dawn Chong ("The Color Purple") is 56. Actress Maxine Bahns ("The Brothers McMullen") is 48. Actor Robert Sean Leonard ("House, M.D.") is 48. Singer Pat Monahan of Train is 48. Actress Tasha Smith ("Empire") is 46. Actor Rory Cochrane ("24," ''CSI: Miami") is 45. Actress Ali Larter is 41. Country singer Jason Aldean is 40. Actor Geoffrey Arend ("Madam Secretary") is 39. Actress Michelle Horn ("Family Law," ''Strong Medicine") is 30. Actress True O'Brien ("Days of Our Lives") is 23. Actress Madisen Beaty ("The Fosters") is 22. Actress Quinn Shephard ("Hostages") is 22. Actor Bobb'e J. Thompson ("The Tracy Morgan Show") is 21.

March 1: Actor Robert Clary ("Hogan's Heroes") is 91. Singer Harry Belafonte is 90. Actor Robert Conrad ("The Wild, Wild West") is 82. Singer Mike D'Abo of Manfred Mann is 73. Singer Roger Daltrey of The Who is 73. Actor Dirk Benedict ("The A Team") is 72. Actor-director Ron Howard is 63. Actress Catherine Bach ("The Dukes of Hazzard") is 63. Actor Tim Daly is 61. Singer-musician Jon Carroll (Starland Vocal Band) is 60. Actor Bryan Batt ("Mad Men") is 54. Actor Maurice Benard ("General Hospital") is 54. Actor Russell Wong ("Romeo Must Die," ''New Jack City") is 54. Actor Chris Eigeman ("Gilmore Girls") is 52. Actor John David Cullum ("Glory") is 51. Actor George Eads ("CSI") is 50. Actor Javier Bardem is 48. Actor Jack Davenport ("Pirates of the Caribbean") is 44. Guitarist Ryan Peake of Nickelback is 44. Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar is 43. Actor Jensen Ackles is 39. TV host Donovan Patton is 39. Actress Lupita Nyong'o is 34. Singer Kesha is 30. Singer Justin Bieber is 23.

March 2: Actor John Cullum ("Northern Exposure") is 87. Author Tom Wolfe is 87. Actress Barbara Luna is 78. Author John Irving is 75. Actress Cassie Yates is 66. Actress Laraine Newman ("Saturday Night Live") is 65. Singer Jay Osmond of The Osmonds is 62. Singer John Cowsill of The Cowsills is 61. Singer Larry Stewart of Restless Heart is 58. Singer Jon Bon Jovi is 55. Blues singer Alvin Youngblood Hart is 54. Actor Daniel Craig ("Casino Royale") is 49. Actor Richard Ruccolo ("Legit" ''Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place") is 45. Singer Chris Martin of Coldplay is 40. Actress Heather McComb ("The Event," ''Party of Five") is 40. Actress Bryce Dallas Howard ("The Help") is 36. Guitarist Mike "McDuck" Olson of Lake Street Dive is 34. Actor Robert Iler ("The Sopranos") is 32. Actress Nathalie Emmanuel ("Game of Thrones") is 28. Singer-rapper-actress Becky G is 20.

March 3: Singer-guitarist Mike Pender of The Searchers is 76. Movie producer-director George Miller ("Mad Max") is 72. Actress Hattie Winston ("Becker") is 72. Singer Jennifer Warnes is 70. Actor-director Tim Kazurinsky ("Police Academy" films) is 67. Musician Robyn Hitchcock is 64. Guitarist John Lilley of The Hooters is 63. Actress Miranda Richardson is 59. Actress Laura Harring ("Mulholland Drive," ''Gossip Girl") is 53. Drummer Duncan Phillips of Newsboys is 53. Rapper-actor Tone Loc is 51. Actress Julie Bowen ("Modern Family") is 47. Singer Brett Warren of The Warren Brothers is 46. Actor David Faustino ("Married...With Children") is 43. Gospel singer Jason Crabb is 40. Singer Ronan Keating of Boyzone is 40. Rapper Lil' Flip is 36. Actress Jessica Biel is 35. Guitarist Joe "Blower" Garvey of Hinder is 33. Singer Camila Cabello (Fifth Harmony) is 20.

March 4: Actress Paula Prentiss (1975's "The Stepford Wives") is 79. Movie director Adrian Lyne ("Fatal Attraction") is 76. Singer Chris Rea is 66. Actor-singer Ronn Moss of Player ("The Bold and the Beautiful") is 65. Actress Kay Lenz is 64. Musician Emilio Estefan of the Miami Sound Machine is 64. Actress Catherine O'Hara ("Home Alone," ''A Mighty Wind") is 63. Actor Mykelti Williamson ("Forrest Gump") is 60. Actress Patricia Heaton ("The Middle," ''Everybody Loves Raymond") is 59. Actor Steven Weber ("NCIS: New Orleans," ''Wings") is 56. Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is 54. Actress Stacy Edwards ("Chicago Hope") is 52. Rapper Grand Puba (Brand Nubian) is 51. Drummer Patrick Hannan of The Sundays is 51. Singer Evan Dando of The Lemonheads is 50. Actress Patsy Kensit is 49. Actress Andrea Bendewald ("Suddenly Susan") is 47. Drummer Fergal Lawler of The Cranberries is 46. Country singer Jason Sellers is 46. Jazz drummer Jason Marsalis is 40. Actress Jessica Heap ("The Young and the Restless") is 34. TV personality Whitney Port ("The Hills") is 32. Actress Margo Harshman ("NCIS," ''The Big Bang Theory") is 31. Actor Josh Bowman ("Revenge") is 29. Actress Andrea Bowen ("Desperate Housewives") is 27. Actress Jenna Boyd ("The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants") is 24.