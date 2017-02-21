Thousands flock to Christchurch's AMI Stadium hours early for Bruce Springsteen concert

Thousands of fans are flocking in to Christchurch's AMI Stadium hours early to get a good position for this evening's much-anticipated Bruce Springsteen concert.

Hats, sunblock, umbrellas and fans are the order of the day, along with double denim and checked shirts, as the mercury soars to 29C in a picture-perfect day in the fire-ravaged Garden City.

Gates opened at 3.30pm today, with the opening act, local singer-songwriter Marlon Williams due on stage at 5pm, followed by Australian rockers Jet.

The Boss himself, whose hits include Born in the USA and Born to Run, is expected to open his legendary set with his E Street Band at 7pm.

Fans have been urged to get to the venue early today with heavy traffic expected.

- NZ Herald