David Tennant hated the secrecy behind Broadchurch

Fans of TVNZ 1 drama Broadchurch will no doubt tune into Monday night's series three launch in their millions.

And ahead of its return, leading stars David Tennant, 45, and Olivia Colman, 43, discussed the programme with the Radio Times.

Tennant said: "What will be sad is that we'll never go back to it. It's always been there as a sort of friendly, comfortable place that we'll return to. But now that doesn't exist anymore, it does feel like a loss."

One thing Tennant certainly won't miss is the high level of security surrounding the script, the Daily Mail reports.

Revealing just how far the producers went to ensure secrecy, Tennant said: "We were all issued with different passwords for different things. So new bits of script would come through and you'd forget what your password was and have to phone somebody up and prove it was you.

"That drove me mad, if I'm honest. I'd phone up the office and go, "I need it on paper, I can't cope!"

The pair, who play detectives Ellie Miller and Alec Hardy, respectively, have struck up a firm friendship during their time working together.

Olivia gushed: "If I could do every job with David Tennant I would die happy. He\'s the nicest, most fun person to work with. He never complains. He's brilliant.

Reciprocating her kindness, Tennant added: "Olivia has definitely become a part of my life and its lovely... and, you know, our families know each other. Yeah, she's a mate."

While the pair welcomes the success of the programme, it's not something they take for granted and can even be a little overwhelming at times.

"You never expect anything to have a level of popularity," said Tennant. "You can never tell.

"When you're making something, you're presumably making it because you think it's good. And therefore you hope other people will recognise that. But you've no way of knowing."

Such is Broadchurch's popularity that bosses had to employ a security team to shield the set from prying fans filming on their mobile phones using umbrellas.

The clamour to get a glimpse of the stars while they worked proved to be a distraction, with Colman explaining: "I do find that quite hard, people filming you on their phones.

"It's hard enough with one camera, let alone 40 iPhones! You have to concentrate and I found it amazingly nerve-racking."

In fact, the entire selfie craze is something that bemuses Colman.

She said: "If you're going to a work do and you're all dressed up for an awards ceremony or something, it's fine because it's work.

"But if I'm going out with my husband and kids, I'm not at work. I grew up without the selfie thing and I find it quite alien and odd. When people come up and say 'hello', it's lovely but... oh, I'm going to sound grumpy now, aren't I?

"But I said something the other day to someone who asked for one. I said, 'Just because there's not a photo doesn't mean it didn't happen'. I think they thought, 'What a weirdo'."

- Daily Mail