Frances Bean Cobain's touching note to her dad

Kurt Cobain's daughter has penned a touching note to her dad on what would have been the Nirvana frontman's 50th birthday.

Francis Bean Cobain, who was just one-year-old when the singer committed suicide in 1994, posted a photo of the note on Instagram.

"Today would have been your 50th birthday," the note says.

"You are loved and you are missed. Thank you for giving me the GIFT of life.

"Forever your daughter, Frances Bean Cobain."

February 20th 2017. Happy Birthday. A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Feb 20, 2017 at 12:01am PST

The 24-year-old also posted a screenshot of an emotional text message she received from her grandma which she told her followers left her in tears.

"You were such a caring, loving little girl and have turned into such a beautiful woman," her grandma wrote.

"He would be so 'smugly' proud of you, saying, 'Hey, that's MY daughter.'"

Not gonna lie, I cried a little. I love you grams. A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Feb 20, 2017 at 11:39am PST

- news.com.au