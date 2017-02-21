5:01pm Tue 21 February
Frances Bean Cobain's touching note to her dad

Kurt Cobain with his daughter Frances Bean. Photo / Getty
Kurt Cobain with his daughter Frances Bean. Photo / Getty

Kurt Cobain's daughter has penned a touching note to her dad on what would have been the Nirvana frontman's 50th birthday.

Francis Bean Cobain, who was just one-year-old when the singer committed suicide in 1994, posted a photo of the note on Instagram.

Peter Gabriel, Kurt Cobain of Nirvana with wife Courtney Love and daughter Frances Bean Cobain. Photo / Getty
Peter Gabriel, Kurt Cobain of Nirvana with wife Courtney Love and daughter Frances Bean Cobain. Photo / Getty

"Today would have been your 50th birthday," the note says.

"You are loved and you are missed. Thank you for giving me the GIFT of life.

"Forever your daughter, Frances Bean Cobain."


The 24-year-old also posted a screenshot of an emotional text message she received from her grandma which she told her followers left her in tears.

"You were such a caring, loving little girl and have turned into such a beautiful woman," her grandma wrote.

"He would be so 'smugly' proud of you, saying, 'Hey, that's MY daughter.'"

Not gonna lie, I cried a little. I love you grams.

A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on


Frances Bean Cobain and her mother Courtney Love. Photo / Getty
Frances Bean Cobain and her mother Courtney Love. Photo / Getty

- news.com.au

