Three new Pirates of the Caribbean 5 posters released

By Bobbie Whiteman

It's still three months before the release of Johnny Depp's Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

And Disney continued to ratchet up the excitement by releasing three new promo posters for the swashbuckler on Monday, according to Trends International and Daily Mail.

The darkly brooding images feature Johnny as Captain Jack Sparrow with franchise newbies Kaya Scodelario as Carina Smyth and Brenton Thwaites as Henry.

Here are 3 new movie posters for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales ! ☠ ⚔️ #Pirates5 #POTC5 pic.twitter.com/zbgwQs1QTy — Sean B. (@SeanBonau) February 18, 2017

Two of the posters also include Geoffrey Rush, who reprises his role as as rival Captain Hector Barbossa, and another newcomer Javier Bardem as the undead Capitán Salazer, who escapes from the Devil's Triangle and is hell bent on killing Jack and every other pirate who sails the seven seas.

The posters follow the frustratingly short teaser trailer released during the Super Bowl in January.

Continued below.

Related Content Movies that sparked the end of celebrity relationships Jack Sparrow is back with a filthy new look in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer Forget Johnny Depp; these are Hollywood's biggest spenders

In that, a mud-covered Jack is seen heading straight for the nearest tavern, where the boozy buccaneer slams down some coins for a tankard of ale.

He teasingly says, 'Pirates life,' before chugging down his beer.

In the fifth film in the franchise, Jack is being pursued by old rival Capitán Salazar and his crew of ghost pirates, who are determined to kill every other pirate at sea.

To save his sorry hide, Jack has to find the Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that grants total control over the seas.

But to do that he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina, a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry, a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy.

Orlando Bloom is also due to return as Will Turner, captain of the Flying Dutchman, along with Kevin R. McNally as Joshamee Gibbs, Golshifteh Farahani as the sea-witch Shansa, David Wenham as Scarfield and Stephen Graham as Scrum.

Directed by Norwegian filmmakers Espen Sandberg and Joachim Rønning, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will debut in theatres on May 26.

- Daily Mail