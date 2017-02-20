Angelina Jolie finally address marriage split with Brad Pitt

By Bronte Coy

Angelina Jolie has gotten emotional while addressing her high-profile breakup with Brad Pitt for the first time.

In an interview with the BBC, the 41-year-old actress and director was questioned on the well-publicised incident that prompted her to file for divorce from her partner of 12 years.

READ MORE:

• Rachel Hunter is dating a Game of Thrones star

• Kanye's boost for Kiwi sportswear firm

Within the context of her new film, First They Killed My Father, the reporter asked Jolie: "Your film is about family and loss. I understand this is a very sensitive issue.

"We know that an incident occurred which led to your separation - we also know you haven't said anything about this - but would you like to say something?"

While Jolie was cagey, she did confirm the severity of the 'incident'.

"I don't want to say very much about [the incident] except to say that it was a very difficult time and we are a family," she said, with tears in her eyes.

Continued below.

Related Content Movies that sparked the end of celebrity relationships Angelina Jolie has reclaimed the spotlight for the first time since her divorce drama began Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: The documentary - it's being made

"And we'll always be a family. And we'll get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it."

When pressed on how she was coping, Jolie replied: "Many people find themselves in this situation, and we've all been through a difficult time. My focus is my children, our children, and finding the way through. That's how I'm coping - with finding a way through to make sure this somehow makes us stronger, closer."

In November, Pitt was cleared after a probe into allegations he mistreated one of his children in a midair altercation.

The claims centred on an alleged incident with his 15-year-old son Maddox in September on a flight from France to Los Angeles. It's believed Jolie alleged he had struck the boy.

"In response to allegations made following a flight ... carrying Mr Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation," the agency said in a statement. "No charges have been filed in this matter."

Jolie, 41, filed for divorce in September, citing irreconcilable differences. She is seeking sole custody of their six children.

- NZ Herald