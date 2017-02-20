Madonna shares adorable video of newly-adopted Malawian twins singing

It seems as if Madonna's new twins already take after their musical mama.

The 58-year-old pop icon Saturday uploaded a brief clip to Instagram showing the four-year-old girls, Stella and Esther, singing along to a piano rendition of the children's classic, Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.

This comes about a week after the Vogue singer proudly announced she'd been cleared to adopt the adorable siblings by officials in the African country of Malawi according to Daily Mail.

A little night Music.........,, A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 18, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

In the social media post the twins were wearing identical outfits with black-and-white horizontal stripes and dotted black socks as they were seated on a couch, with a woman playing piano in the background.

The Material Girl captioned the clip: 'A little night Music.........'

The Like A Virgin singer last week took to the social media site saying that she was 'overjoyed' that Stella and Esther - whose mother died shortly after they were born - 'are now part of our family.'

The Express Yourself vocalist added that she was 'deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make [the adoption] possible.'

The Grammy-winner faced a barrage of 'uncomfortable questions' from Judge Fiona Mwale in Malawi, the AP reported, citing court records.

Madonna previously adopted her kids David Banda, 11, and Mercy James, six, from the country in southeast Africa.

Stella and Esther's biological father is unable to care for his seven children, paving the way for the Lucky Star singer to adopt them.

The 80s and 90s chart-topper 'is motivated by her desire to offer a home, love, protection and guidance,' the judge said in granting Madonna the adoption, according to court records.

Madonna had filed documents for the adoption of the twins in January in a Lilongwe, Malawi court.

I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:24am PST

She subsequently denied reports she was looking to adopt, the AP reported, claiming she was taking part in philanthropic endeavors while there.

