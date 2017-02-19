Bruce Springsteen fans who bought tickets for Christchurch concert on Viagogo still waiting to receive them

Bruce Springsteen fans who bought tickets to his Christchurch concert through a secondary website are still awaiting the tickets with less than 48 hours to go.

Christchurch woman Clare spent $1100 for four tickets on Viagogo and says she was assured she'd receive the tickets via email three days out from the event.

The Christchurch concert is tomorrow night at AMI Stadium, followed by the Auckland concert on Saturday at Mt Smart.

Clare's son and friends are making the trip from the North Island especially for the concert but she is yet to receive anything from the site other than an automated reply.

She says the reply reads that the tickets are confirmed, they're watching the purchase closely, and to not reply to the email.

Clare says she's heard of others who are waiting for e-tickets they bought online.

A woman in Dunedin is in the same boat - she spent $1200 after purchasing from the same website and is awaiting her tickets.

The touring company responsible for bringing "The Boss" down under says people who buy from online scalpers are taking a big risk.

Head of Frontier Touring New Zealand, Brent Eccles said people need to be cautious when buying tickets.

He said they only guarantee tickets through the outlets they nominate - in this case Ticketek.

He said anywhere else customers are taking life into their own hands - and they're often paying a lot more.

NZME is seeking comment from Viagogo.

- Newstalk ZB