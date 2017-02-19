Superstar British singer Ed Sheeran wants to move to New Zealand

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran wants to move to New Zealand.

The Photograph singer is reported in The Mirror that he loved New Zealand so much he enquired about citizenship when he visited our shores during a year-long break from the music industry.

"I did ask for citizenship and I think we got an email from someone involved with that. So maybe that's going to happen. I could be a citizen."

The 26-year-old from Framlingham, Suffolk, was also reported in The Mirror he as saying he believed a new life down under would make him safer if there was a world war.

"No-one is going to be bothered to come that far to invade."

It seems likely that Sheeran would not make the long journey alone either.

He recently spoke of his relationship with girlfriend Cherry Seaborn and that he felt "pretty good" about the possibility of marrying his childhood sweetheart and starting a family.

- NZ Herald