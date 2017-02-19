Katie Price has slammed Dwight Yorke for ignoring their disabled son for 10 years

Katie Price took to Twitter on Saturday to slam Dwight Yorke, the father of her eldest child Harvey, for reportedly not seeing the 14-year-old for ten years.

The 38-year-old model branded the football player a "d**k", adding that "the door is always open", the Daily Mail reports.

The tweet was in response to a story on The Sun, in which Dwight said that he had been treated "like a criminal" and been denied entry during a recent visit to America.

Hitting back at the interview, Katie took to Twitter, writing: "Why don't you fly to West Sussex Dwight. The door is always open. It's been ten years Harvey has been waiting #d**k".

Why doesn't he fly to West Sussex Harvey has been waiting ten years .. Dwight knows the door is always open and I've NEVER stopped him seeing Harvey .. it's NEVER to late A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on Feb 18, 2017 at 3:22am PST

And she quickly shared a screen grab of the interview to her Instagram, writing: "Why doesn't he fly to West Sussex Harvey has been waiting ten years .. Dwight knows the door is always open and I've NEVER stopped him seeing Harvey .. it's NEVER too late".

Katie is mother to Harvey from her brief relationship with Dwight; Junior, 11, and Princess, 9, from her marriage to Peter Andre; and Jett, 3, and Bunny, 2, from her current marriage to Kieran Hayler.

Dwight has rarely seen Harvey since his birth, after initially denying paternity when Katie became pregnant. After meeting first husband Peter on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Outta Here, the singer became heavily involved in the toddler's life, referring to him as his own child.

Harvey battles diabetes after being born with rare genetic condition Prader-Willi syndrome, as well as being blind and autistic. His condition means that he constantly feels hungry, and Katie is often busy raising awareness of his condition.

Me with my boy today him looking gorgeous in his hip from @youmenswear it's sooo hard to find him xxxl size fashionable clothes if you know any please help A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on Feb 17, 2017 at 2:06pm PST

In January she spoke about his plight on the Loose Women panel, revealing: "(Harvey is) 14, he weighs 18 stone. He never knows when he's full up, he'll do anything he can to feed himself. At the table you'd think he'd never eaten.

"He's that close to getting diabetes at the minute. He's still got a kid's heart, it would be fatal if we don't watch him."

According to the British National Formulary, an average 14-year-old male should weigh around 8 stone and be 163cm.



However, she insisted that Harvey's battle has made her other children more aware of their health - and her son Junior, 11, is "obsessed" with getting a six pack - just like his famously buff dad Peter Andre.

This is a example when people stare at harvey when he makes these noises and unsure but once he was on the top bouncing he loved it A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on Feb 17, 2017 at 2:01pm PST

Katie added: "The good thing about it, if there is a good thing, it is the other kids are aware of what it's like to be overweight."

Katie previously slammed Dwight in her autobiography Reborn, writing: "For me, it's impossible to understand why a little boy's dad wouldn't make contact after being sent snaps of his son opening his birthday presents, learning swing ball, or giggling his head off on a quad bike. They are such precious moments. Any man can fill a pram but it takes a real man to be a father."

In 2009, Dwight told BBC Radio 5: "I would like to play an integral part in his upbringing, of course, I love my kid but wasn't given the opportunity to really bring him up in the manner I would like to bring him up in."

Dwight Yorke's representative declined to comment.

