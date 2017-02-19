Audio of Harrison Ford's close call with a passenger plane released

By Natalie Wolfe

Harrison Ford had a potentially very serious run-in with a passenger plane this week, and the audio is as concerning as the near-crash.

TMZ released audio on Friday revealing the actor's conversation with the air control towers, where he is heard stuttering and sounding confused.

In the recording, Ford incorrectly identifies his single-engine aeroplane as a helicopter and is corrected by the air traffic controller when he tunes in to the wrong radio frequency, reports News.com.au.

After Ford stutters a number of times about what aircraft he is flying, the controller is heard correcting him and telling him to communicate with his landing tower.

A short time later, the 74-year old actor mistakenly landed on a taxiway at Orange County's John Wayne Airport instead of a runway.

As he came in for the landing, Ford's plane narrowly passed over an American Airlines jet which was carrying over 100 passengers.

Although TMZ's pilot sources realise that misidentifying an aircraft and struggling with radio frequencies can be a common mistake, the errors are being investigated more thoroughly considering Ford's dangerous landing.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is currently investigating the incident which NBC News reported could result in the actor being issued a warning or license suspension.

Ford is an experienced pilot and is a known collector of vintage planes however he has had issues in the past.



Video credit: YouTube : TMZ

A number of bystanders ran to the Star Wars' actor's aid in 2015 after the engine in his vintage WWII plane forced him to make an emergency landing on a California golf course.

He suffered a broken arm and minor head injuries but made a full recovery.

In 1999, Ford crash-landed a helicopter during a flight lesson in Ventura County, California, while the following year his six-seater Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft scraped the runway while coming in for emergency landing in Nebraska.

- news.com.au