Rachel Hunter and Joe Naufahu have been spotted getting cosy in Auckland

New Zealand could have a new power couple on its hands after Kiwi superstar Rachel Hunter was spotted hanging out with a handsome Kiwi actor until the wee hours of the morning.

According to Woman's Day, the 47-year-old Kiwi model spent an evening with Joe Naufahu - who plays Khal Moro in HBO's hit series Game of Thrones - staying in a bar called the Love Bucket until around 3am.

The pair spent time together in Northland last year, while they were both involved in the filming of Air New Zealand's latest star-studded safety video.

According to Woman's Day's sources, the pair had dinner at Apero on Karangahape Road before heading to new bar The Love Bucket, where they stayed "deep in conversation all night".

"They were perched on bar stools but must have been very comfortable because even after all the other customers had left and the barman locked the doors, they stayed behind," the source says.

- NZ Herald