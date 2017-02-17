Reese Witherspoon wowed by Remarkables

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Hollywood leading ladies Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling are lapping up the luxury of Queenstown, and taking to social media to brag about their idyllic Kiwi trip.

The trio are based in Queenstown for several weeks while they film Disney movie A Wrinkle in Time.

They have been posting regular updates on Instagram about their newfound love of Aotearoa.

Witherspoon's most recent post shows her standing before the Remarkables mountain range.

"Wow!" her caption read.

Wow! Looking out at the mountain range called The Remarkables #naturelove #newzealand A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 18, 2017 at 10:30am PST

Last night Kaling posted a photograph of her and make up artist Cindy Williams in a hot tub overlooking one of the southern district's lakes - with glasses of what is assumedly locally-produced rose wine in hand.

Hot tub wine machine with @cindy_j_williams A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:41pm PST

Winfrey's last post was yesterday and was also taken lakeside.

"This is what I see on the the ride to work every morning. Crystal blue Lake Hawea. #ilovenewzealand," the talkshow queen wrote.

This is what I see on the the ride to work every morning. crystal blue Lake Hawea. #ilovenewzealand #WrinkleinTime A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Feb 16, 2017 at 7:19pm PST

- NZ Herald