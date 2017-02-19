Songbird Anika Moa ties the knot

By Sam Hurley, Carolyne Meng-Yee

Kiwi chart-topper Anika Moa married TV journalist and producer Natasha Utting in a romantic ceremony at Bethells Beach yesterday.

The couple tied the knot at Bethells Beach Cottages, as invited family and friends were treated to stunning views of the breaking surf and black sand along the beach west of Auckland.

Both Moa, 35, and Utting, 40, wore full length white dresses for the afternoon ceremony, while Moa was also seen wearing a traditional Maori cloak as a nod to her heritage.

Both were seen carrying flowers, while Utting also had a sprinkling of flowers in her hair.

The ceremony appeared to be held beneath a marquee on the edge of the hilltop property, overlooking the beach.

Bethells Beach Cottages is a popular wedding venue and known for performing civil unions.

Despite some heavy rain in the Auckland area before the wedding, the skies cleared perfectly and the pair married under a warm and sunny summer's day.

The Dreams In My Head singer and the former Campbell Live reporter met four years ago through mutual friends.

At the time, the award-winning singer told Woman's Day she proposed to the TV3 producer "on the couch in my favourite, black, lucky undies with the holes in them".

She proposed last August, shortly before Utting's birthday.

The couple have one child together, toddler Soren Huia Utting-Moa, who was conceived via a sperm donor.

It's Moa's second marriage after she split from burlesque dancer Azaria Universe.

Moa also has twins, Barry and Taane, from her marriage to Universe.

Meanwhile it appears the wedding between netball beauty Maria Tutaia and Wallabies rugby star Israel Folau has been put on hold.

The pair were initially expected to become trans-Tasman sport's hottest wedding couple yesterday, on Tutaia's 30th birthday.

But Tutaia's mother, Nuikini, told the Herald on Sunday the wedding was "cancelled a long time ago" because the sporting stars were both too busy and couldn't fit it into their schedules.

She added her daughter had flown from Australia back to Auckland on Thursday to "spend time with her family and best friend Catty [Catherine Tuiviati]".

The pair have been a couple of nine months and announced their engagement in October via social media posts.

