Waititi and Wilderpeople win big at movie awards

Taika Waititi's family orientated, action-adventure film The Hunt for the Wilderpeople was the big winner at last night's Rialto Channel NZ Film Awards.

The film, an adaptation of Barry Crump's novel Wild Pork and Watercress, won a whopping seven awards at last night's glamorous ceremony. It made a clean sweep of all the biggies including Best Film, Director and Screenplay.

The film's stars Julian Dennison, Sam Neill and Rima Te Wiata all received nods for their work taking home Best Actor, Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress respectively, while the movie's spectacular wild boar no doubt helped it bring home the bacon that is Best Visual Effects.

The awards, colloquially referred to as the Moa's, also had a special guest of honour in attendance.

The Academy Award winning director Danny Boyle had nipped across town from the red carpet premiere of his new film T2: Trainspotting to present the award for Best Cinematography to the Michael Fassbender starring action-western Slow West, which would take home a further three Moa's including Best Score.

Other big winners were Miriama McDowell, who was named Best Actress for her work in The Great Maiden's Blush, which also won Best Self Funded Film, and the provincial rugby doco The Ground We Won which won Best Documentary.

Ex-Shorty St stalwart Angela Bloomfield was named Best Short Film Actresss for her role in Linda's List.

The full list of winners is below:

Rialto Channel NZ Film Awards Winners

FEATURE

Rialto Channel Best Film

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (Carthew Neal, Leanne Saunders,Taika Waititi, Matt Noonan)

Flying Fish Best Director

Taika Waititi (Hunt for the Wilderpeople)

flicks.co.nz Best Screenplay

Taika Waititi (Hunt for the Wilderpeople)

Man O' War Vineyards Best Actress

Miriama McDowell (The Great Maiden's Blush)

Steinlager Tokyo Dry Best Actor

Julian Dennison (Hunt for the Wilderpeople)

Manukau Urban Maori Authority Best Supporting Actress

Rima Te Wiata (Hunt for the Wilderpeople)

Te Whanau O Waipareira Best Supporting Actor

Sam Neill (Hunt for the Wilderpeople)

Park Road Post Best Self Funded Film

The Great Maiden's Blush (Jeremy Macey, Andrea Bosshard, Isobel Mebus, Shane Loader)

Imagezone Best Cinematography

Robbie Ryan (Slow West)

Letterboxd Best Production Design

Kim Sinclair (Slow West)

Mandy VFX Best Editor

Michael Horton with Jonathan Woodford-Robinson (Mahana)

Bigpop Studios Best Score

Jed Kurzel (Slow West)

Bigpop Studios Best Sound

Phil Burton (Chronesthesia)

Images and Sound Best Visual Effects

Curious Film, Weta Digital, Pixel Juice (Hunt for the Wilderpeople)

Daniel Le Brun Best Costume Design

Kirsty Cameron (Slow West)

MAC Best Makeup Design

Vanessa Hurley, Roger Murray, Andrew Beattie (Deathgasm)

Services to Cinema Award

Gaylene Preston



DOCUMENTARY

New Zealand Film Commission Best Documentary

The Ground We Won (Miriam Smith)

Directors & Editors Guild of NZ Best Documentary Director

David Stubbs (Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses)

PLS Best Documentary Cinematography

Christopher Pryor (The Ground We Won)

Lotech Media Best Documentary Editor

Simon Coldrick (Tickled)



SHORT FILM

Little Island Best Short Film

Madam Black (Ivan Barge, Matt Harris)

Halcyon Digital Best Self Funded Short Film

Not Like Her (Hash Perambalam, Lucy Stonex, Brendon Donovan)

Actors Agents Association of New Zealand Best Short Film Actress

Angela Bloomfield (Linda's List)

Actors Agents Association of New Zealand Best Short Film Actor

Cohen Holloway (Feeder)

TELEVISION FEATURE

NZOnAir Best Television Feature

Abandoned (James Heyward, Liz DiFiore)

