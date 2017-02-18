Anika Moa gets married in Auckland beach ceremony

Kiwi songstress Anika Moa has tied the knot with partner Natasha Utting in Auckland today.

The pair married in a beach wedding, five months after Moa proposed.

Moa's music and outgoing personality have made her a cult figure in Kiwi pop culture. The Dreams In My Head singer, 35, met TV journalist Utting, 40, four years ago through mutual friends.

It's Moa's second marriage after she split from burlesque dancer Azaria Universe.

Utting and Moa have been hinting at a ceremony on social media over the last few days.

Brides to be at the beauty parlour thingy. Mani pedi back sack and crack! Lol #uttingmoas #uttingmoawedding #mrsuttingmoas #soweird #twomoredaysuntiltheshacklesoflovelol @natashautting A post shared by Anika Moa (@anikamoa) on Feb 15, 2017 at 1:35pm PST

Lunch time at the aptly named Kiss Kiss #mrsuttingmoas #bridestobe @anikamoa A post shared by Natasha Utterly (@natashautting) on Feb 15, 2017 at 3:11pm PST

Moa is working towards recording follow-up to her 2013 Songs for Bubbas album. The record was born from Moa's own experience as a new parent, although she said the side to her seen on the album is a lot more gentle than her "rough and tumble" parenting style.

Moa has three children, with twins from her marriage to Universe, and also has a child with Utting.