Ouch! Moment Brooklyn Beckham breaks collarbone while snowboarding

Brooklyn Beckham has uploaded an Instagram video showing the moment he broke his collarbone while snowboarding during a family getaway.

The video shows the oldest son of former England football captain David whizzing down the slopes in Whistler, Canada.

The 17-year-old heads down a run, skimming close to a small woodland drop at the edge of the piste and also going over a couple of small jumps, reports DailyMail.

But it is on a wide, tamer-looking part of the slope where the accident happened, as the nose of his board gets caught in the snow and he tumbles over, throwing up a huge cloud of powder.

Hours later after an undoubtedly painful time in hospital, he shared an image of his X-Ray, displaying his collar bone ripped apart, putting him out of action for the rest of the trip.

The video, which was viewed almost 400,000 times in the first four hours, was simply uploaded with the caption 'Broke my collarbone at the end.'

The Beckham family embarked on the family holiday two weeks after the scandal of David's hacked emails came to light.

The former footballer, 41, shared a number of sweet snaps of his wife and kids taking the slopes.

His father uploaded a picture of him afterwards, saying: "Just before his accident ... Brave boy xx sorry ( man )"

Adding a hint of glamour to their getaway however were of course, the two girls - his wife Victoria, 42, and their only daughter Harper, five.

After posting a gushing tribute to his wife for Valentine's Day, David was quick to openly praise the former Spice Girl again as they enjoyed their intimate family holiday - commenting that she looked 'good in all-white' in her stylish ski gear.

Clearly following in the designer's fashionable footsteps, little Harper then matched Victoria in an all-white ski suit of her own, featuring a chic waist belt.

Daily Mail