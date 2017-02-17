1:02pm Sat 18 February
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) " Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" " Vice Admiral Robert Harward.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" " Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" " Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Reps. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and Elijah Cummings, D-Md.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" " Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J.; James Jones, former President Barack Obama's first national security adviser.

___

"Fox News Sunday" " White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus; radio host Rush Limbaugh.

